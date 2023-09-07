Is Slaughter and Mays Best Friends Network Really That Effec...

News From Law.com International

An in-depth analysis of five years of M&A data by Law.com International has revealed how frequently the members of the famed European network actually work together on announced M&A deals—with only a small percentage involving more than one of Slaughters, Hengeler, De Brauw, Uria, Bredin Prat and BonelliErede. Courtesy of data from the London Stock Exchange Group, the Best Friends network's M&A mandates involving one another have steadily declined throughout the last four years, calling into question the networks efficacy.

Europe

September 07, 2023, 6:24 AM

nature of claim: /