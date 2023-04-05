Is Private Judging Another Solution to Floridas Court Backlo...

News From Law.com

Beyond the wonders of arbitration, Florida offers another unique solution to alternative dispute resolution that is seemingly underused throughout the state, even as court backlogs pile up. Private judging or voluntary trial resolution, as it's known under Florida law, serves as a middle ground between arbitration and public court cases. The main benefits it offers is speediness and cost benefits. But because awareness around the option doesn't seem to have caught on, there's not many people who put it to use in Florida.

Florida

April 05, 2023, 2:55 PM

