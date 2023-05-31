Is No Poach No More? | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

This morning's Am Law Litigation Daily features a contributed column from Lauren Briggerman, Kirby Behre, and Helen Marsh of Miller & Chevalier. They note that since 2016, when the DOJ's Antitrust Division first warned that it would take the novel step of criminally (not civilly) investigating and prosecuting so-called "no poach" agreements the agency has had a devastating track record: Zero convictions and acquittals of 13 individuals and one company on antitrust charges across four trials.

Aerospace & Defense

May 31, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /