Is It Time for the U.S. Supreme Court to Review Incentive Aw...

News From Law.com

Three years ago, the class action bar was shocked when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit struck incentive awards. But federal judges who review class action settlements are increasingly scrutinizing incentive awards, which compensate class representatives for their time and work. This month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit called incentive awards "dubious" but upheld them under its own precedent. Two Supreme Court petitions now challenge that precedent and the Eleventh Circuit decision.

Legal Services

March 24, 2023, 4:00 PM

nature of claim: /