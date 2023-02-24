Is It Time for a Single Bar Admission Rule for All Federal D...

News From Law.com

A proposal, spearheaded by George Washington University professor Alan Morrison and Thomas Alvord of the firm LawHQ, asks the Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure to adopt a rule under which once an attorney is licensed and admitted to one district court, they can practice in all 94 district courts. Currently, most but not all federal trial courts mandate local state bar admission, or to apply pro hac vice on a case-by-case basis with certain restrictions and fees.

February 24, 2023, 4:00 AM