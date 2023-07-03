Is It Legal to Sell Human Remains? | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

In June, four individuals were charged with federal crimes related to the "unlawful transport" across state lines of human remains taken from the Harvard Medical School morgue. This indictment was part of a larger effort by the U.S. Department of Justice to shut down a national network of people trafficking in human remains. Cedric Lodge, who had been the morgue manager until his firing in May, was accused of removing human remains that had been donated to the medical school.

