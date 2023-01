News From Law.com

In this week's Supreme Court Brief, we take a look at two of the biggest cases set for oral arguments in January. The first up, being heard Monday, asks whether a law firm's communications with clients containing both legal and non-legal advice–so-called "dual-purpose" communications–are confidential. We also take a look at what Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said in his year-end report–and maybe more importantly, what he didn't say.

District of Columbia

January 03, 2023, 5:25 PM