Is Insurance Adjuster a Disinterested Party? Heres Why That ...

Is an insurance adjuster, who receives a contingency fee, considered "disinterested" when it comes to appraisals? That was the challenge before the Florida Supreme Court in a case involving a homeowner and State Farm Florida Insurance Co., who were at odds over the validity of an insurance adjuster's appraisal. The majority agreed with Florida's Second District Court of Appeal's finding that appraisers cannot be disinterested if they or their firms get "compensated for services as a public adjuster with a contingency fee." But in breaking away from his colleagues, Justice Jorge Labarga found "the term 'disinterested' is ambiguous."

February 10, 2023, 3:53 PM