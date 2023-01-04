Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Perkins Coie on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi on behalf of I.S., individually; as a minor by and through his guardians ad litem Natalie Shampanier and Inon Shampanier, accuses the defendants of failing to warn that its 'Veatree Magnetic Stick 3D' puzzle contained many high-powered removable and easily ingestible magnets. The case is 2:23-cv-00020, I.S., individually; as a minor by and through his guardians ad litem Natalie Shampanier and Inon Shampanier v. Veatree et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 04, 2023, 7:06 AM