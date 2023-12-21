Is Edward Blum Done Suing Law Firms? | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Conservative legal activist Edward Blum already had a hand in getting part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act overturned and ending affirmative action in college admissions through eight trips to the U.S. Supreme Court by the time he filed complaints against Perkins Coie and Morrison & Foerster in August. Asked in a recent interview with The American Lawyer whether he cared about the lack of diversity in the legal profession, Blum responded that civil rights laws do not accommodate attempts to achieve racial proportionality.

December 21, 2023, 4:00 AM

