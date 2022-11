News From Law.com

As inflation continues to drive up costs, some investors are seeing it as an opportunity to invest in commercial real estate. According to James Nelson, investment sales broker and head of Avison Young's tri-state investment sales group investing in commercial real estate is today's smartest hedge against inflation. Nelson says real estate investments are distinct from other investment types and hold several key advantages.

November 14, 2022, 1:10 PM