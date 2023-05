News From Law.com

In the latest round of earnings reports, the nation's big three cloud providers—Amazon, Google and Microsoft—all reported slowdowns in growth rates for their cloud businesses. The trend is troubling because the tech giants, already colossal, need a major growth driver to continue moving the needle. It also has huge downstream effects on suppliers, such as chipmakers.

