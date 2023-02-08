Is Californias Northern District Becoming a New Hub for Secu...

News From Law.com

This morning's Am Law Litigation Daily asks whether the Northern District of California is becoming a new hub for securities class action mega-settlement activity. Of the top ten securities settlements tracked by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2022, three were in the Southern District of New York and two occurred in the Northern District of California, including the year's largest. Robbins Geller alone has had two more proposed nine-digit settlements hit the NDCA docket in the past three months.

California

February 08, 2023, 6:30 AM