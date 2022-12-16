Is A Recession Coming? Two Florida Mainstays Proceed With Ca...

News From Law.com

Experts have been ringing alarm bells about the economy since early 2022, and consequently, the prospect of a downturn has been on the minds of many business leaders for months. But how do law firms specifically defend against the fallout from a recession? Many firms look to diversify their offerings and shift lawyers around in times of a downturn. But as firm leaders continuously monitor the situation, they're struggling to find analogues for the current moment.

December 16, 2022, 3:46 PM