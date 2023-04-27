Is a Merger in Baker Botts Future? | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

While merger talks with Shearman & Sterling and with DLA Piper may have ended, Baker Botts remains focused on its strategic plan and aggressive lateral partner hiring, and is open to opportunities.Baker Botts "wants to merge," a recruiter familiar with the firm said. Two two other individuals familiar with the Texas market said a merger would benefit the firm. However, whether that will happen is uncertain, and managing partner John Martin said in a recent interview on 2022 financials that the firm "never comments on market speculation or rumors."

April 27, 2023, 2:49 PM

