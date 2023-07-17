New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Walmart was slapped with a consumer class action on Sunday in Florida Middle District Court in connection with the sale and marketing of its Great Value brand 'Cherry' and 'Apple Cinnamon' fruit & grain cereal bars. The court action, brought by the Wright Law Office and Sheehan & Associates, contends that the labeling for the products are misleading as the products packaging fails to include the artificial flavoring ingredients that partially provide the cherry and apple taste. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01582, Irwin v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 17, 2023, 3:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Mackenzie Irwin

Plaintiffs

The Wright Law Office, P.A.

defendants

Walmart Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct