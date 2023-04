Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Liebler, Gonzalez & Portuondo on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by RTRLaw on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was retaliated against for ending a consensual relationship with her manager. The case is 9:23-cv-80617, Irving v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 06, 2023, 3:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Jakia Irving

defendants

Walmart Inc.

defendant counsels

Liebler, Gonzalez & Portuondo, PA

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination