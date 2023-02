Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Monday removed a lawsuit against Marriott International to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by McCathern PLLC on behalf of NFL sports commentator Michael Irvin, who claims that he was pulled from covering this years Super Bowl due to Marriott recklessly reporting to the NFL that Irvin engaged in misconduct with a female Marriott employee. The case is 4:23-cv-00131, Irvin v. Marriott International Inc.