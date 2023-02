New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court against Waters & Bugbee Inc. The suit, for a disputed water and sewage damage claim, was brought on behalf of Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co., as subrogee of Morela Russo and Avraam Russo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00819, Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company v. Waters & Bugbee Inc.

Construction & Engineering

February 16, 2023, 6:25 AM