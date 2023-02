New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Ironshore Specialty Insurance. The suit targets construction company Waters & Bugbee for alleged flood damage to real property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00819, Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company v. Waters & Bugbee Inc.

Construction & Engineering

February 13, 2023, 2:16 PM