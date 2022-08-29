New Suit

Ironshore Specialty Insurance, a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the County of San Bernardino on Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Clyde & Co., seeks a declaration that Ironshore has no duty to defend, indemnify or reimburse the county in connection with six underlying malicious prosecution lawsuits which the county settled for $69 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01524, Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. v. County of San Bernardino.

Insurance

August 29, 2022, 7:45 PM