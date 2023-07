New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual's Ironshore Indemnity filed a complaint for declaratory relief Monday in Puerto Rico District Court. The case, brought by Castañer & Cía, names Villa Marina Yacht Harbor in connection with underlying marine general liability claims. The case is 3:23-cv-01370, Ironshore Indemnity, Inc. v. Villa Marina Yacht Harbor, Inc.

Insurance

July 17, 2023, 7:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Ironshore Indemnity, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Castaner Law Offices P.S.C.

defendants

Villa Marina Yacht Harbor, Inc.

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute