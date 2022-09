New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Ironshore Indemnity Inc., as subrogee of Anthony Moschetto. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from an electrical fire, targets Long Island Power Authority and PSEG Long Island LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05342, Ironshore Indemnity Inc. as subrogee of Anthony Moschetto v. PSEG Long Island LLC et al.

Energy

September 08, 2022, 3:21 PM