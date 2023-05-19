New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and subsidiary Norton Ltd. were slapped with an antitrust class action on Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Sperling & Slater and Berman Tabacco, accuses Teva of colluding with generic drug manufacturers in a 'pay-to-delay' scheme to prevent generic competition with its QVAR asthma inhalers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11131, Iron Workers District Council of New England Health and Welfare Fund v. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 19, 2023, 7:31 PM

