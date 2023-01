Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Marrel Corp. to Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by GDO Law on behalf of Iron Valley Equipment & Mfg., accuses Marrel of unlawfully terminating its dealership contract with the plaintiff. The case is 0:23-cv-00050, Iron Valley Equipment & Mfg. LLC v. Marrel Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 07, 2023, 8:59 PM