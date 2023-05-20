Who Got The Work

Christopher J. Belter and Matthew D. Gumaer of Goldberg Segalla have stepped in to represent WSP USA Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed April 5 in New York Southern District Court by King & Spalding on behalf of Iron Mountain (Nederland) Data Centre Germany B.V., accuses the defendant of failing to provide timely design and project management services in connection with the creation of a hyperscale data center. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:23-cv-02858, Iron Mountain (Nederland) Data Centre Germany B.V. v. Wsp USA Inc.

Technology

May 20, 2023, 10:09 AM

