New Suit - Contract

King & Spalding filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Iron Mountain (Nederland) Data Centre Germany BV. The complaint accuses WSP USA Inc. f/k/a kW Mission Critical Engineering DPC of failing to timely provide design and project management services in connection with the creation of a hyperscale data center. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02858, Iron Mountain (Nederland) Data Centre Germany B.V. v. Wsp USA Inc.

Business Services

April 06, 2023, 5:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Iron Mountain (Nederland) Data Centre Germany B.V.

Plaintiffs

King & Spalding

defendants

Wsp USA Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract