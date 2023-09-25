Who Got The Work

Darren M. Mungerson and Kyle Mueller of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to represent consumer and entertainment products distributor Anderson Merchandisers LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Aug. 10 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Sulaiman Law Group Ltd. on behalf of a merchandiser that was forced to resign after she was denied accommodations for her epilepsy diagnosis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin, is 1:23-cv-05332, Irocky v. Anderson Merchandisers, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 25, 2023, 9:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Leslie Irocky

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

defendants

Anderson Merchandisers, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA