Glen Weinstein, longtime iRobot legal chief, will be taking over as interim CEO at the Roomba maker in the wake of its failed sale to Amazon. The two companies on Monday said they decided to scrap the $1.7 billion deal, which had been in in the works since August 2022, amid strong resistance from antitrust regulators in the European Union.

January 29, 2024, 1:34 PM

