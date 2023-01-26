Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bressler, Amery & Ross on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Expeditors Intl. of Washington, a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Matthew F. Didora on behalf of iRobot Corp., accuses the defendant of failing to deliver goods after Expeditors shutdown its operating systems due to a cyberattack. The suit seeks $2.1 million in damages for incurred costs and expenses. The case is 9:23-cv-00580, iRobot Corporation v. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 26, 2023, 4:17 PM