iRobot Board Accused of Underselling Company to Amazon for P...

iRobot, creator of the Roomba, board members were accused of selling the company to Amazon at a reduced share price to enrich themselves through their own Amazon stock. The securities lawsuit was filed in Massachusetts Superior Court by Dean Drulias, a shareholder of iRobot's common stock since 2016, against Amazon.com, Inc., iRobot Corporation, and iRobot executives Colin Angle, Karen M. Golz, Ruey-Bin Kao, Eva Manolis, Andrew Miller and Michelle V. Stacy.

Massachusetts

September 08, 2023, 4:17 PM

