Attorneys from Kirkland & Ellis have entered appearances for private jet charter company Wheels Up Experience Inc., its CEO, CFO and members of its board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative action. The complaint, filed Sept. 12 in New York Eastern District Court by the Brown Law Firm and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman on behalf of Philip Irminger, accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate internal controls resulting in the filing of adverse information regarding the company’s business prospects and operations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:23-cv-06777, Irminger v. Dichter et al.
Transportation & Logistics
November 10, 2023, 8:37 AM