Who Got The Work

Amir M. Nassihi, Abigail Hudson and Rodrigo E. Salas of Shook, Hardy & Bacon have stepped in as defense counsel to Nissan North America Inc. in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The complaint, for alleged violations of the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed Nov. 7 in California Central District Court by Quill & Arrow on behalf of the owner of a 2019 Nissan Sentra. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, is 2:22-cv-08124, Irma Osorio Morales v. Nissan North America, Inc.

Automotive

December 22, 2022, 6:28 AM