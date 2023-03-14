New Suit

Daniel Irish, a police officer for the city of Champlin in Hennepin County, Minnesota, filed a Fourth Amendment lawsuit against Hennepin County Sheriff's Deputy Keith McNamara on Tuesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Robins Kaplan, accuses McNamara of unleashing a police dog which viciously attacked Irish while the parties were chasing a fleeing suspect on foot. The complaint alleges that McNamara's unleashing of the dog constituted excessive force. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00619, Irish v. McNamara.

Minnesota

March 14, 2023, 7:32 PM