News From Law.com International

Nine out of 10 Irish law firms fear the effect of worsening economic conditions as they grapple to compete with international firms on their own turf, according a survey of lawyers in the country. The poll of senior figures across 108 firms in Ireland found 88% believe the legal sector will be negatively impacted by ongoing economic headwinds in the year to come, despite more than half of local firms enjoying an increase in revenue in 2022.

November 28, 2022, 4:34 PM