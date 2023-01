Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Thomason on Monday removed a lawsuit against Ice Freight LLC and Radovic Djordje to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Pryor, Priest, Harber, Floyd & Coffey on behalf of Andrew Irick, Angela Irick and other plaintiffs. The case is 3:23-cv-00013, Irick et al v. Ice Freight, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 10, 2023, 4:58 AM