Jud Ireland sued Susan Josephson for breach of contract on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by Pryor Cashman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22298, Ireland v. Josephson.

Plaintiffs

Jud Ireland

Plaintiffs

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan

defendants

Susan Josephson

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract