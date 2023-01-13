Who Got The Work

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, has turned to lawyer Patrick J. Murphy of Williams Porter Day & Neville to defend a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 29 in Wyoming District Court by the Spence Law Firm and the McCalla Legal Group on behalf of Brandon Ireland, Meagan Ireland and their minor child, alleges that the weak roof structure in a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica contributed to Brandon Ireland's injuries during a rollover accident. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson, is 2:22-cv-00249, Ireland et al v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

January 13, 2023, 7:54 AM