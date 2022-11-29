New Suit - Product Liability

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in Wyoming District Court. The suit, filed by the Spence Law Firm and the McCalla Legal Group on behalf of Brandon Ireland, Meagan Ireland and their minor child, alleges that the weak roof structure in a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica contributed to Brandon Ireland's injuries during a rollover accident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00249, Ireland et al. v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

November 29, 2022, 4:50 PM