New Suit - Personal Injury

Schneider National, a transportation and logistics company, and Esaie Malivert were sued Wednesday in South Carolina District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court action was brought by Reeves & Lyle and Coleman & Tolen on behalf of Kimberly Irby. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-02904, Irby v. Schneider National Carriers, Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 23, 2023, 5:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly Irby

Plaintiffs

Paul L Reeves

Coleman And Tolen

defendants

Schneider National Carriers, Inc

Esaie Malivert

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision