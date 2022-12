Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at DLA Piper on Thursday removed an employment class action against TransPerfect and Translations.com to California Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by attorney Grainne Callan Esq. The case is 5:22-cv-09157, Iravanian v. Translations.com, Inc. et al.

Business Services

December 29, 2022, 6:24 PM