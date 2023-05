Who Got The Work

Pedro Jaime Torres-Diaz and Adam Schultz of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for superyacht paint company Pinmar USA Inc. in a pending age-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed March 31 in Florida Southern District Court by Zandro E. Palma PA on behalf of a maintenance worker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 0:23-cv-60635, Iraheta v. Pinmar USA, Inc.

Business Services

May 15, 2023, 5:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Jose N. Iraheta

Plaintiffs

Zandro E. Palma, P.A.

defendants

Pinmar USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation