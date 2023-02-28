Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild removed to Nevada District Court on Tuesday a stockholder derivative complaint targeting bitcoin mining company CleanSpark and certain members of its board. The complaint, filed by Aldrich Law Firm, Rigrodsky Law and Grabar Law Office, centers on the company's acquisition of ATL Data Centers, and a January 2021 report published by Culper Research stating that ATL was a rebranded version of Virtual Citadel, which went bankrupt in 2020. The case is 2:23-cv-00315, Iraci v. Bradford et al.

Cryptocurrency

February 28, 2023, 8:48 PM