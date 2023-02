New Suit - Contract

Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Maine District Court on behalf of Ira Hyundai Inc. The suit, over claims to real property, takes aim at SPC Acquisition Company LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00055, IRA Hyundai Inc v. SPC Acquisition Company LLC.

Maine

February 03, 2023, 3:38 PM