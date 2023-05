Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mullican & Hart and Burns Anderson Jury & Brenner on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against BNSF Railway, Amtrak and other defendants to Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a train collision, was filed by McAtee & Woods on behalf of Stacy Ira-Garland and her child. The case is 6:23-cv-00175, Ira-Garland et al. v. Perez-Escalona et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 26, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Stacy Ira- Garland

Plaintiffs

Mcatee & Woods, Pc (okc)

defendants

BNSF Railway Company

Juan Alberto Perez-Escalona

National Railroad Passenger Corporation

Quickx Transport, LLC

defendant counsels

Mullican & Hart, PC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims