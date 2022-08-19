Who Got The Work

Steven K. Ludwig and Brian McGinnis of Fox Rothschild have entered appearances for Slipstream IT LLC in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The case, filed July 5 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Fisher & Phillips and Seyfarth Shaw on behalf of health and research company IQVIA Holdings, centers on Slipstream and its founders misappropriating proprietary information regarding IQVIA’s customers, prospective customers and its business transactions. Co-defendant Erica Breskin is represented by Burns White. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Juan R. Sanchez, is 2:22-cv-02610, IQVIA Inc. v. Breskin et al.

Health Care

August 19, 2022, 11:26 AM