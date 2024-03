Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Fish & Richardson have entered appearances for Tesla in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 6 in California Northern District Court by Cherry Johnson Siegmund James on behalf of Iqar, asserts asserts 10 patents related to navigation system technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:24-cv-01337, iQar Inc. v. Tesla, Inc.

Automotive

March 27, 2024, 9:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Iqar Inc.

Plaintiffs

Jackson Walker

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Steckler Wayne Cochran Cherry, PLLC

Latham & Watkins

Law Firm Of Walt Fair, PLLC

defendants

Tesla Inc.

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

Aamir Abdulqader Kazi

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims