Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stoel Rives on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against IQ Genetix LLC to Idaho District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid commissions for lab diagnostic business referrals, was filed by Cozakos & Centeno on behalf of IQ West LLC and Revitalize Medical Supply. The case is 1:23-cv-00268, IQ West LLC et al. v. IQ Genetix LLC.

Health Care

May 31, 2023, 8:48 PM

Plaintiffs

IQ West, LLC

Revitalize Medical Supply, PLLC

defendants

IQ Genetix, LLC

defendant counsels

Stoel Rives

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract