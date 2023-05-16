New Suit - Trademark

GrayRobinson and Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of IPOX Schuster LLC, a financial services firm specializing in products related to global initial public offerings and spin-offs. The suit pursues claims against Pre IPO X LLC for its ongoing use of the 'PREIPOX' mark in connection with its funds and investment products business. The suit contends that the use of the mark is likely to cause consumer confusion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01077, Ipox Schuster LLC v. Pre IPO X, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

May 16, 2023, 4:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Ipox Schuster LLC

Plaintiffs

GrayRobinson

defendants

Pre IPO X, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims