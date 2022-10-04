IP Lawyers in High Demand as Clients Seek Protection in Comp...

News From Law.com

Large law firms headquartered in the commonwealth are expanding their IP capabilities in key markets, with a slate of lawyer moves this week highlighting important role that intellectual property plays in a business clients' asset portfolio. For law firms with multi-jurisdictional footprints, demand for IP litigators has increased throughout the country due to the complex nature of protecting intellectual property assets in markets that are shifting from a post-pandemic environment, said Grant Palmer, managing partner and CEO of Blank Rome.

October 04, 2022, 3:46 PM